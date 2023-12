There are over 1,000 customers without power on the west coast of the island this morning due to severe weather conditions.

Newfoundland Power is reporting outages in George’s Lake, Cox’s Cove, Mclver’s, Gillams, Meadows, Summerside to Christopher’s Cove, and Irishtown.

There are also outages in Codroy to Millville, Port au Port West to Aguathuna and Boswarlos.