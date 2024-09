Roads across the province are mostly dry with no visibility and no major slowdowns reported.

The MV Veteran is out of service due to a thruster problem. The first two trips today are cancelled.

The Astron W will commence operations at 7:00 a.m. on a load-and-go basis. The first trip will be combined, reserving six places for Change Islands.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is late. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.