The roads are bare across the province, and there is good visibility. There are a few icy sections on the west coast, up the Northern Peninsula, parts of central, and in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays due to adverse weather on Saturday. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

WestJet Flight 264 is delayed at St. John’s International Airport. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.