Nice driving conditions across the province

Posted: September 10, 2024 7:12 am
By Kyle Brookings

Roads across the province are bare and dry with good visibility.

Due to operational requirements, the Ala’suinu has rescheduled the North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing to 3:45 p.m. today and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing tomorrow has been rescheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The MV Gallipoli is in service but off schedule. Due to the vessel making an emergency call overnight, the departure crossing time from Ramea will be 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.

