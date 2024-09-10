Nice driving conditions across the province

Roads across the province are bare and dry with good visibility.

Due to operational requirements, the Ala’suinu has rescheduled the North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing to 3:45 p.m. today and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing tomorrow has been rescheduled from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The MV Gallipoli is in service but off schedule. Due to the vessel making an emergency call overnight, the departure crossing time from Ramea will be 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.