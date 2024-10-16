NF Power pilot project replacing mineral oil in transformers with biodegradable alternative

Newfoundland Power has begun a pilot project aimed at testing the use of an environmentally friendly oil alternative in some of its transformers.

Jamie Mullins is Newfoundland Power’s VP of Customer Operations. He says the company had a situation a couple of years ago where there had been a sizeable oil spill in Paradise, that started a conversation about minimizing their environmental impact.

Now, Newfoundland Power is receiving $101,532 to implement a pilot project involving adding a green alternative, synthetic oil, to their mineral based oil in electrical transformers. Mullins says this pilot project is already underway.

Mullins says biodegradable esters can provide a range of potential benefits if all goes according to plan. Including reducing the risk of a transformer fire, or oil spill. It could also ease the pressure on the transformer supply chain.

The pilot, which includes pole and pad mounted transformers, will run into 2026. The company will then assess the effectiveness of the ester alternative and potential for further use.