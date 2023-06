Melvin Hanhams has won a gold medal for Canada at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin.

The Exploits Hurricanes Athlete took the title in the Division DO5 Level 4 Individual Stroke Play (9 hole). Paul Koegler of German has won silver and Giwook Nam of Korea placed third.

Melvin has been an athlete with Special Olympics for 21 years. He also won gold for the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games.

Event are being planned for his return to the province this coming Tuesday.