MUN Students’ Union disappointed with Canada’s international student cap

Ottawa announced on Monday an immediate two year cap on international student visas, aimed at easing housing and health care pressures in the country. For 2024, the cap is expected to result in approximately 360,000 approved study permits, a decrease of 35% from 2023.

In the weeks ahead, open work permits will only be available to spouses of international students in master’s and doctoral programs. The spouses of international students in other levels of study, including undergraduate and college programs, will no longer be eligible.

Memorial University’s Student Union is reacting to the news today. Director of Campaigns Jawad Chowdhury says the group is disappointed with the move, and hopes government put a large focus on housing in the coming year. He says international students play a major economic role in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as to the cultural balance in the province.

Chowdhury says he believes it will be very difficult for new international students to adjust without the support of a spouse or loved one, now that these new regulations have been implemented.