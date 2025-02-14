Mount Pearl house fire causes significant damage, displaces resident

A house fire in Mount Pearl that caused significant damage to the home has displaced one person.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. firefighters were summoned to the home, on Pumphrey Avenue, off Whiteley Drive. Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that they received a call from the residence reporting fire in the kitchen. When crews arrived on the scene they found a fire that had initially started in the basement of the home had burned up into the kitchen.

Crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, however there was significant fire, smoke, and water damage. Firefighters spent the next while ensuring the fire did not spread through any walls into other areas of the home or to either attached neighbouring homes. Personnel from Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect power to the residence.

There were four people inside the home at the time, all of whom escaped unharmed, along with a family pet. The lone resident of the home has been displaced and is staying with family. Residents of a neighbouring house also sought lodging elsewhere for the night due to a smell of smoke inside their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene of a fire on Pumphrey Avenue in Mount Pearl

SJRFD Fire Captain Robert Hiscock (left) speaks with firefighters Jen Jenkins (centre) and Curtis Evans (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Jason Rowe (centre) speaks with Platoon Chief Ken Dinn and an NL Health Services paramedic (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefigher Josh Foote wheels a fan to a home on Pumphrey Avenue (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Corbett and Platoon Chief Ken Dinn at the scene of a fire in Mount Pearl Fire caused significant damage to a home in Mount Pearl on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home in Mount Pearl on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused significant damage to a home in Mount Pearl on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)