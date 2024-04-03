Motorhome taken off TCH and driver fined

An older motorhome towing a utility trailer in an unsafe manner on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday, was called in to police and now the driver is facing fines.

On Monday morning, RCMP NL became aware of a safety concern on the TCH involving a motorhome that was towing a utility trailer. The towing hitch was broken, the bumper of the motorhome was hanging off and the trailer was secured to the motorhome by the towing chains only. The nose of the utility trailer was hanging just above the roadway. RCMP officers from Corner Brook Detachment and Traffic Services West responded and attempted to locate the vehicle, which was stopped by a Highway Enforcement Officers at the Pynn’s Brook Weigh Scales. Police and Highway Enforcement Officers worked together and an inspection of the vehicle and trailer was conducted.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Ontario, was driving while suspended. The motorhome was deemed unroadworthy and was taken out of service by Highway Enforcement Officers and the driver was issued a number of tickets by the RCMP.