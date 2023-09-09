Motorcyclist taken to hospital following downtown collision

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in downtown St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

At about 5:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of New Gower Street and Duckworth Street following reports of the collision. The driver of a motorcycle traveling east along New Gower Street was struck by a vehicle turning left from Duckworth Street. The collision caused significant damage to the motorcycle and moderate damage to the car.

The driver of the bike was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being helped to a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. They were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature. There were no injuries reported to anyone in the car.