Motorcyclist taken to hospital following downtown collision

Posted: September 9, 2023 8:09 pm
By Earl Noble


The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in downtown St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

At about 5:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of New Gower Street and Duckworth Street following reports of the collision. The driver of a motorcycle traveling east along New Gower Street was struck by a vehicle turning left from Duckworth Street. The collision caused significant damage to the motorcycle and moderate damage to the car.

The driver of the bike was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being helped to a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. They were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature. There were no injuries reported to anyone in the car.

A paramedic with Eastern Health speaks with the driver of a motorcycle following a collision on New Gower Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A sedan shows damage on the front end following a collision with a motorcycle on New Gower Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
