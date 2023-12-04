Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Roads are mostly bare and dry with fair to good visibility. There are a few icy sections in central Newfoundland.

Roads are snow-covered across Labrador and on the Great Northern Peninsula north of Port Saunders.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and the MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 2250 from Halifax is delayed and Air Canada flight 2256 from Halifax is also delayed. On the departure side, Air Canada flight 2255 to Halifax is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada flight 7718 from Montreal is late.