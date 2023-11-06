Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Mostly good driving conditions this morning across the Island portion of the province with fair to good visibility.

There are a few areas with icy patches in the Corner Brook and Northern Peninsula area along with a few areas in central including Badger to Gander.

In Labrador, there are icy and slushy patches.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Other provincial ferries and Marine Atlantic are operating on schedule.

Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.