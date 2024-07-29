Moose-vehicle collision sends two to hospital

The following contains images that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A moose-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway late Sunday evening sent two people to hospital.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, in the westbound lanes of the highway near the Foxtrap weigh scales, shortly before 10:00 p.m.. The driver of a sedan had struck a young moose, killing the animal and causing significant damage to the car. A second car also struck the moose, causing only minor damage to the vehicle.

Reports from the scene indicate the driver narrowly missed striking an larger cow moose prior to hitting the calf. Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

A young moose was killed and two people reportedly suffered minor injuries on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A young moose was killed and two people reportedly suffered minor injuries on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A young moose was killed and two people reportedly suffered minor injuries on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)