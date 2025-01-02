Minor cooking incident at Mount Pearl seniors home sends one person to hospital

A minor cooking incident at a seniors home in Mount Pearl on Wednesday night sent one person to hospital.

At about 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening firefighters responded to a reported fire at Pearlgate Manor on Wilson Crescent in Mount Pearl. Crews from the nearby Mount Pearl Fire Station arrived moments later and found smoke coming from one of the units inside.

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said an unattended frying pan was to blame for the smoke, which filled the apartment and created a haze through the entire building. One of the two tenants of the smoke-filled unit had to be removed by firefighters. Oxygen was immediately given, and paramedics took the individual to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Hunt said that all seventeen residents of the building were temporarily evacuated from the building. After approximately forty-five minutes they were permitted back inside, after smoke had been cleared from the building. There was no fire damage to report.

