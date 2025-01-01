Midnight collision sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in the downtown area of St. John’s, as Newfoundland was ringing in the new year.
A few moments after midnight emergency crews were called to Rawlins Cross, near Bannerman Park. Two vehicles sustained significant damage following a two-vehicle collision. The driver of a sedan was taken to hospital as a result, their injuries believed to be minor in nature. Neither occupant of an SUV involved was injured.
Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was cleared.