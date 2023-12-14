Messy drive across most of the province

Roads are snow-covered across most of the Island this morning with icy and slushy patches. On the Baie Verte Peninsula and on the Great Northern Peninsula there is some drifting snow. Visibility is poor from Cow Head to Daniel’s Harbour and fair to good elsewhere.

On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are mostly bare and wet with icy sections. The exceptions are from Paddy’s Pond to Salmonier Line, Perry’s Cove to Old Perlican, and the Hearts Content Barrens which are snow-covered.

Across the Big Land, roads are snow-covered with icy patches. Visibility is good.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 2258 from Halifax is delayed and Air Canada flight 2251 to Halifax is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Air Canada flight 2282 from Halifax is late.

There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.