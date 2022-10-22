Maritime Link issue causes brief, ‘widely dispersed’ power outages: N.L. Hydro

There were brief power outages across much of Newfoundland Monday morning because of a significant event with the Maritime Link, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says.

“This morning we experienced a significant event on the system,” N.L. Hydro said in a statement. “After the Maritime Link had been ramped down following scheduled exports to Nova Scotia, it experienced significant power swings which resulted in oscillations in system frequency. This resulted in the activation of the Island’s Under frequency Load Shedding scheme, leading to widely dispersed customer outages. The system has since stabilized. Our investigation into the event is ongoing.

Most customers have since had their power restored or are in the process of restoration.