Man facing multiple charges following evening of crime

A twenty-six year old male is facing multiple charges following an evening of crime in the capital city.

At about 6:30 p.m. officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) responded to a report of an armed robbery at a service station on Topsail Road. A lone subject had entered the business armed with a knife and left with an unknown amount of cash. A search of the area was conducted, however the subject was not located.

Roughly two hours later, at 8:30 p.m., RNC responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on the Outer Ring Road near Paradise. The driver refused to stop for police and due to public safety reasons the chase was quickly terminated. It was unclear at publication time if this incident was related to the armed robbery.

At about 9:30 p.m. police located the same vehicle, which had been stolen, on Lemarchant Road. Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and arrested both occupants. Police were able to identify the male driver as the same person responsible for the armed robbery earlier in the evening.

As a result of the investigation the twenty-six year old male has been charged with three counts each of Flight from Police and Dangerous Driving, Armed Robbery, two counts of Breach of a Court Order, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. They were held to appear before a judge.

The passenger of the vehicle was released without any charges.