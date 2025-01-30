Man facing impaired driving charges following single-vehicle crash

The driver of an SUV that went off the road late Wednesday evening was uninjured, but is now facing impaired driving charges.

The incident happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. at the cloverleaf interchange between Pitts Memorial Drive and the Trans Canada Highway. The SUV came to a stop several metres from the roadway, near some trees. The driver was assessed by paramedics before being handed over to police officers. The 28 year old male was arrested for impaired driving and brought to the police station to provide a breath sample. He was released from custody with a future court date for impaired driving and driving over 80 mb%.

Roads were becoming slippery in increasing snowfall at the time of the crash.

