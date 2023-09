Thursday evening the RNC conducted a traffic stop on Lime Street in St. John’s.

The 27-year-old male driver gave officers a false name. Officers quickly determined the man’s identity.

He now faces charges of public mischief for providing a false name and several breaches of court orders.

The driver was issued tickets for having a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The vehicle was impounded and the man was released to appear in court at a later date.