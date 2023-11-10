Local business supports annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund

For the fourth year in a row, Always In Vogue has supported veterans in Newfoundland and Labrador through their annual seal fur poppy campaign.
This morning, Darren Halloran of Always In Vogue presented the cheque for $20,000 to The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy fund.
Leo Jenkins with Branch 1 of the Royal Canadian Legion says, the money will go a long way to help veterans and their families across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Poppy Funds may be used for:
- Grants for food, heating costs, clothing, prescription medication, medical appliances and equipment, essential home repairs and emergency shelter or assistance for Veterans and their families in need
- Housing accommodation and care facilities for Veterans
- Funding for Veteran Transition Programs that are directly related to the training, education and support needs of Veterans and their families
- Comforts for Veterans and their surviving spouses who are hospitalized and in need
- Veterans visits, transportation and day trips