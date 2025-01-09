Less than ideal driving conditions across most of the province this morning

Roads are partly snow-covered along portions of the west coast, the Bay D’Espoir Highway, and portions of the Avalon Peninsula.

Travel is not recommended from Churchills Falls to Wabush due to icy and slushy patches, drifting snow, and poor visibility. Elsewhere in Labrador, roads are snow-covered with fair to good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates possible impacts to crossings scheduled for tonight and tomorrow. The first crossing on the MV Sound of Islay is cancelled and will resume service departing Man O’ War Cove at 10:45 a.m. The Kumatic W will be doing a crossing departing Man O’ War Cove at 7:00 a.m.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.