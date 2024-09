Last week, residents of Lanes Retirement Living in Carbonear held their annual outing with a visit to St. John’s.

NL Bus Tours took residents on a drive to Petty Harbour, Cape Spear, the St. John’s Waterfront, the War Memorial, Signal Hill, and then Quidi Vidi to end the day.

Residents departed Carbonear at noon and returned back to Carbonear in time for dinner.