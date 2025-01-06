Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he will be resigning as liberal leader in a news conference at 12:15 p.m. Newfoundland time.

A senior government source confirmed to CTV News this morning that Trudeau will declare his intention to stay on as Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen. The source also shared that Trudeau met with Governor General Mary Simon this morning, where he asked for the prorogation of parliament until March 24th. The announcement follows a majority of the Ontario, Atlantic, Quebec and B.C. caucuses determining over the Christmas break that they want Trudeau to step aside. NTV News will carry that announcement live at 12:15 during NTV Newsday and on NTV+.