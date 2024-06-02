Janeway Telethon raises over $2.6 million

It was an incredible weekend for the province’s children’s hospital.

The 40th Janeway Telethon raised almost $2.6 million to help children in this province. The telethon, hosted by NTV, saw millions raised – from small donations to an almost half-a-million dollar cheque from WalMart.

For 40 years, gifts to the Janeway Foundation and the Telethon have helped the Janeway keep pace with the latest advancements in medical technology. Because of our generous community, those advanced tools are at the Janeway today saving lives! So many people in our province owe their health, and the health of their children, to the Janeway, and to the Janeway’s incredible donors. Thank you,” said Rebecca Dutton, President and CEO, Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“This year’s fundraising efforts will support a large range of equipment, education, and research projects. There will be a particular priority placed on caring for children with complex medical conditions or severe injuries in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit by implementing renal replacement therapy, something that we presently have to send children out of province for; and on purchasing advanced equipment and technology for the Maternal Fetal Assessment Unit, to enhance the safety and quality of care provided to babies born to high-risk mothers from all across the province.”

The 2024 Champion is John Bennett. John began his Janeway journey at two and a half months when he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. John embodies strength and courage and is an inspiration to all who know him. He does not let cystic fibrosis stop him from flourishing in the sports he loves, soccer and hockey. John says, “I have cystic fibrosis, but I am healthy and thriving because of the cystic fibrosis team at the Janeway, they are part of my family. I just want to thank them for everything.”

This was the first year that OZFM was simulcasting the Janeway Telethon.