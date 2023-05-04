Inspiring NL: Young athlete sees success in Muay Thai

One young athlete from this province has been making waves with his quick thinking, and even faster moves.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill sat down with Owen Harvey today to talk about his success in the ever-growing sport of Muay Thai. Here’s his inspiring story.
About the AuthorMarykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
