Inspiring NL: Family Care Teams

By Marykate O'Neill April 27, 2023

We continue with our advancements in health care series. As NTV’s Marykate O’Neill tells us, 10 new family care teams were established in the province just last month. Here’s the inspiring story.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
