Post Views: 0
Inspiring NL

Inspiring NL: Art show ‘I Am Here’ tells compelling stories of survival

By Marykate O'Neill May 11, 2023

Local organization “Thrive” kick-started their annual art show for the Coalition Against the Sexual Exploitation of Youth. This year’s theme is “I Am Here.” NTV’s Marykate O’Neill has the inspiring story.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top