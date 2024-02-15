HVGB police investigate break-in, theft from Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture yard

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft of two fibreglass sleighs, valued at $1,000 each.

It happened between Friday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture on Kessessaskiou Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The suspect, or suspects, broke a lock on the gate, entered the yard and stole the two sleighs.

Both sleighs are red in colour with the brand “Snow Runner” written on the side.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about where sleighs are or who took them is asked to contact Happy Valley Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.