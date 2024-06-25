Home Heating Supplement Program (Furnace and Stove Oil) Applications open

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is pleased to inform residents that the home heating supplement program is open for applications until January 15, 2025. As announced in Budget 2024, maintaining the home heating supplement for furnace or stove oil is one of the measures the Provincial Government is undertaking to help residents with affordability.

Residents can apply online at Home Heating Supplement Program. To ensure the most efficient processing time, please make sure your application is complete. This includes:



Providing a copy of your invoice(s), which includes the delivery address, for the purchase of at least 250 litres of furnace or stove oil.

Signing your application.

Double-checking that the social insurance number provided is correct.

Printed materials to display in common areas can be downloaded here. Also, if a resident has an older parent or family friend who may be eligible for the program, please encourage them to apply.

There were approximately 22,500 applications to the home heating supplement program received for the 2023 program. Those residents are welcome to apply again if they meet the eligibility criteria. The supplement, which ranges between $200 and $500, is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2023 was $150,000 or less and have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their principal residence.

For more information, please email [email protected] or phone 709-729-4645 (toll-free 1-844-729-4645).