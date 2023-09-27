News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA may close doors because of rising costs

Posted: September 27, 2023 7:47 pm
By Jodi Cooke


The SPCA in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is warning it may have to close its doors because of rising costs. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.

