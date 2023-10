The Newfoundland Growlers suffered their first defeat of the season – a 6-2 setback at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays, Thursday night at Mary Brown’s Centre.

Newfoundland had started the season with three straight wins.

South Carolina took a 3-0 lead midway through the first period and never looked back.

Tate Singleton and Grant Cruikshank found the back of the net for Newfoundland.

Both teams tangle again, 7 p.m. Saturday night at Mary Brown’s Centre.