Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigating residential arson in Bishop’s Falls

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are seeking public assistance following an arson that significantly damaged a home in Bishop’s Falls shortly after midnight Monday morning.

Residents of the home on Penton Heights were alerted by a loud noise and then saw an individual who was wearing dark-colored clothing running away from the property towards Centre Access Road. Shortly after, they discovered their home on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the occupants of the home, who were uninjured, however the property was significantly damaged.

Residents in the area are asked to check possible surveillance footage at the time of the crime, and to report any suspicious activity to Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.