Good driving conditions across the province and numerous flight delays

On the Avalon and Burin Peninsula, roads are wet. Elsewhere, roads are dry. There are some fog patches on the Port au Port Peninsula and in the Goobies area.

Roads are wet across most of Labrador with good visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel, MV Legionnaire, and MV Kamutik W are all in service but off schedule.

There are multiple flight delays across the province. At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 265, 560, and 561 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 2256 and PAL Airlines Flight 901 are also delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 2270 and 2271 are delayed. In Deer Lake, WestJet flights 415 and 521 are delayed. PAL Flight 928 is delayed, and Air Canada flights 2280 and 2283 are also delayed.