Roads across the province are bare and dry with good visibility. There are a few icy patches in Labrador.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating potential weather impacts tonight to Friday morning. The MV Veteran is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Astron W is in service but off schedule and the MV Kamutik W is expected to arrive in Makkovik at 1:00 p.m.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.