Good driving across most of the Island

Across most of Newfoundland, roads are bare and wet with good visibility. The Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo is partly snow-covered with slushy patches with fair visibility.

Roads are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches across Labrador.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for this morning. The MV Challenge One, MV Marine Eagle, and MV Gallipoli are all out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2252 and 2257 are delayed and PAL Airlines flights 922 and 921 are delayed. In Gander PAL Flight 922 is delayed. Flights in Deer Lake are on time.