Fuel runs dry in St. Brendan’s

It has been a concern for the residents of St. Brendan’s for some time now and this week the reality has set in. Home heating fuel deliveries have ceased. Last month, North Atlantic, the remote island’s home heating service provider, announced it would no longer deliver home heating fuel to St. Brendan’s and other rural communities.

The mayor has been sounding the alarm over the stoppage hoping to find another provider before the winter months. St. Brendan’s is only accessible by ferry with a population last recorded of roughly 120 people.