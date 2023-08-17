Fuel prices increase in latest adjustment

It’ll cost more to fill up at the pumps today, all types of fuel have increased.
Gasoline is up by 6.6 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel on the Island has increased by 3.1 cents and diesel in western Labrador is up by 6.8 cents per litre.
Furnace oil heating fuel has increased by 2.70 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island has increased by 2.70 cents per litre and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador is up by 7.07 cents per litre.
Propane heating fuel is up slightly by 0.7 cents.
