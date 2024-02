Fred Hutton, Member-elect for the District of Conception Bay East-Bell Island, will be sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. in the House of Assembly.

Hutton spent much of his career in journalism. He was an anchor with NTV for over two decades and later worked with VOCM and the CBC. He made the move to politics several years ago as senior advisor with Premier Andrew Furey.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the House of Assembly website and social media channels.