Fog causing reduced visibility across much of the Island this morning

Most roads on the west coast are wet with areas of fog. The fog continues in central, parts of the south coast, and on portions of the Avalon. In Labrador, roads are wet in western areas and dry toward Happy Valley-Goose Bay and southeastern sections.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the Argentia crossings for today so the crew can complete familiarization and drills. The Beaumont Hamel is out of service and the first few crossings will be cancelled this morning for ramp repairs.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, and 201 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 696 are also delayed and PAL flight 922 is delayed. In Gander PAL Airlines Flight 922 is delayed. WestJet flights 415, 521, and 523 are delayed.