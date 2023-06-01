News

Firefighters train in central Newfoundland

By Colleen Lewis June 1, 2023

This province’s fire commissioner says Newfoundland and Labrador is well equipped when it comes to the skills needed to deal with the threat of fires.

There are currently 250 fire fighters in Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander who are taking part in courses in fire and emergency services. The commissioner says it’s an opportunity for crews from around the province to discuss some of the positives, as well as the challenges. One of the growing problems is the increased threat of wildfires.

Commissioner Robert Fowler says fire departments in this province are among the most well-trained in the country and ready to deal with threats as they arise. Twenty-two courses are being offered over a six-day training period.

