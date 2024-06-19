Firefighters make quick work of west-end house fire

Fire crews made quick work of a fire at a home in the west end of St. John’s over the lunch hour on Wednesday.



Firefighters were called to a home on Fitzgerald Place shortly before noon and arrived to find fire in an upstairs room. Crews were able to quickly bring the blaze under control. Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said fire damage was confined to one room and its contents, while the rest of the home sustained some smoke and water damage.



There were no injuries reported. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.



With a recent spike in temperatures, Hall stressed the importance of hydration for firefighters who are responding to emergencies.