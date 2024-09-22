Fire causes extensive damage to Goulds home late Saturday night

A home in Goulds sustained extensive damage following a fire late Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the home on Main Road at 9:30 p.m. after being alerted to the blaze by a passerby. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that crews from three stations responded, including the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on scene they found fire had broken through a front window of the home, and that room was fully engulfed with fire.

Crews were able to quickly knock down most of the fire, and spent about an hour cutting into the roof and eave of the home to check for hot spots. The home sustained extensive damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters pull ceiling down from a home on Main Road in Goulds following a fire on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters cut through the roof of a home on Main Road on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighter Daryl Gillingham uses a thermal imaging camera to look for hot spots following a fire in Goulds. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Goulds on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Firefighter Mark Maloney waits on the roof of a home in Goulds on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters work on the roof of a home in Goulds on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Goulds on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Goulds on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) With a nearly full moon behind them, firefighters cut through the roof of a home in Goulds on Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)