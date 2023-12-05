Federal government invests almost $2 million in 46 communities throughout the province

Labour minister Seamus O’Regan has announced a federal investment of more than $1.9 million to help 46 communities in Newfoundland and Labrador implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, the investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities are:

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor. It will receive $49,997 to update its asset management plan from 2018. Through such update, Grand Falls-Windsor’s will be able to increase its capabilities to analyze its asset classes, provide training on scientific limitations of forecasting for asset management, scientifically define public infrastructure performance and levels of service and advance its asset management software capabilities.