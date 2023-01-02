Post Views: 219
Evening collision sends several to hospital

By Earl Noble 12 hours ago

The scene of a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Several people were sent to hospital Monday evening following a collision in Portugal Cove – St. Philips.

At about 6:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to a stretch of Indian Meal Line, just east of Olympic Drive, following reports of the two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival on the scene, crews found two vehicles significantly damaged, one of which lying in a ditch partially submerged in water.

A pickup truck came to rest in a ditch following a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The two vehicles contained a combined five occupants, at least three of whom were taken to hospital. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known, however it was reported no injuries were considered life-threatening.

Initially, crews from the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department were also called, until it could be determined in which jurisdiction the collision had occurred. Indian Meal Line was closed in the area as emergency crews worked, and as the scene was cleared.

A firefighter looks to reach the battery of a vehicle involved in a collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A thermal imaging camera is used to ensure there is no fire in a vehicle involved in a collision on Indian Meal Line (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The scene of a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A pickup truck came to rest in a ditch following a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The battery of a vehicle involved in a collision is disconnected. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
