Evening collision sends several to hospital

The scene of a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Several people were sent to hospital Monday evening following a collision in Portugal Cove – St. Philips.

At about 6:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to a stretch of Indian Meal Line, just east of Olympic Drive, following reports of the two-vehicle collision. Upon arrival on the scene, crews found two vehicles significantly damaged, one of which lying in a ditch partially submerged in water.

A pickup truck came to rest in a ditch following a two-vehicle collision on Indian Meal Line. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The two vehicles contained a combined five occupants, at least three of whom were taken to hospital. The nature of their injuries was not immediately known, however it was reported no injuries were considered life-threatening.

Initially, crews from the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department were also called, until it could be determined in which jurisdiction the collision had occurred. Indian Meal Line was closed in the area as emergency crews worked, and as the scene was cleared.