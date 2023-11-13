Estate sale of Thomas Munn attracting a lot of public attention

A large collection is on display, and being sold by public auction in St. John’s. It has garnered the attention of hundreds of people both in person, and online

Many of the contents have provenance in Harbour Grace, to where John Munn emigrated from Rothesay, Bute, Scotland. In addition, there are items with Brigus provenance through the Munden family as the Munden’s of Brigus were connected to the Munn’s of Harbour Grace by marriage.

Other contents come from the Baird family. James C. Baird, who emigrated from Scotland in 1844 and established himself as one of the more prominent merchants in St. John’s, and some family members still manage the company premises at Baird’s Cove. Some of the contents came from the Baird summer home, Bryn Mawr. That house was lost by fire in Dec 2022.

Schedule:

Thurs Nov 9 Online Pre-bidding begins at 2 PM

Friday Nov 10, Pre-bidding Online

Sat, Nov 11, Pre-bidding Online

In Person Viewing

Sun, Nov 12, Noon-6 PM viewing (Viewings held at 130 Portugal Cove Rd)

Mon, Nov 13, 10-6 PM viewing (Viewings held at 130 Portugal Cove Rd)

Tues , Nov 14, 10-6 PM and auction starts to close out at 7 PM (Viewings held at 130 Portugal Cove Rd)

Pick-Up and Removal

Wed Nov 15, noon-4 PM pick up

Thurs Nov 16 , 9-4PM pick up