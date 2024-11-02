End no-fault evictions rally today in St. John’s

Representatives from Tent City for Change St. John’s are organization a demonstration today, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Building on Military Road in St. John’s.

The rally is to mark one year since the beginning of the Tent City for Change movement, but today representatives say they will make their first collective demand: end no-fault evictions across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tent City for Change invites members of the community to join them today at the Colonial Building.

There will be speakers, and food at this family-friend event for change.