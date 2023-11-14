Emergency Test Message scheduled for Wednesday

The provincial government is reminding residents that the national emergency alerting system, Alert Ready, is scheduled to issue an emergency test message tomorrow. The emergency test message will be delivered through television, radio, and compatible wireless devices. The alert will be issued at 10:55 in the morning, Newfoundland Standard Time, 10:25 in most of Labrador. Some residents will not receive the test alert of their wireless device due to device compatibility. The system ensures residents receive emergency alerts immediately to take action and stay home.