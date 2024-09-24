Electrical malfunction prompts diversion of United Airlines flight

A United Airlines flight bound for Europe was forced to turn around over the Atlantic Ocean and land in St. John’s.

Emergency services from St. John’s International Airport and from St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) were on standby as the Boeing 767-300 landed without incident at about 11:15 p.m.. The flight, with approximately 140 passengers on board was bound for Geneva, Switzerland after departing Newark, New Jersey.

Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with SJRFD, said a minor electrical malfunction on the jet caused a smell of smoke in the cabin and cockpit, which forced the flight to divert. There was no word at the time on when the flight would resume.

