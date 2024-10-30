Eight individuals invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador

Eight individuals were invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday morning.

The recipients are receiving the province’s highest honour for their demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field of endeavour benefiting in an outstanding manner Newfoundland and Labrador and its residents.

The eight recipients this year are Everard (Bud) Davidge, Clifford R. George, Liam Hickey, Saqamaw Mi’sel Muinjij Joe, C.M., Andy Jones, C.M., Patrick O’Callaghan, Guy J. Poole and Dr. Andrea M. Rose.

With this year’s recipients, there is now a select group of just 151 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.